TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Three students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Twinsburg school bus Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials, a car hit the back of the bus on Edgebrook Crossing around 3:13 p.m.

Three high school students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one in the other car was injured.

Investigators say another school bus arrived on the scene to take the kids home.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.