AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Three Akron men were sentenced to decades in prison for a gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 20-year-old Darrion Rackley, 17-year-old Antonil Whitaker and 22-year-old Jeremiah Williams for their involvement in the death of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris.

From left to right: Darrion Rackley, Jeremiah Williams, Antonil Whitaker

According to court documents, the three Akron men, who were in one vehicle, were involved in a gunfight with another vehicle in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street on April 14, 2022.

Harris was a passenger in a third vehicle driving by at the time. During the gunfire, Harris, who was six months pregnant, was shot in the head.

She was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was later pronounced brain dead.

Another 19-year-old woman suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Rackley, Whitaker and Williams pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges.

On Tuesday, Rackley was sentenced to 34 to 39.5 years in prison, Whitaker was sentenced to 20 to 24 years in prison and Williams was sentenced to 20 to 24 years in prison.

In June, Jaeviaire Small was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated assault, having a weapon under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

In September, Jaunte Smith was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for aggravated assault.

According to prosecutors, Lenier Worthy, the last defendant in the case, has a pre-trial set for Dec. 20.