3 rescued after being stranded 33 days on deserted island in Bahamas; survived by eating conchs, rats

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — The Coast Guard Tuesday rescued three Cuban nationals that were reportedly stranded in the Bahamas for 33 days.

According to a release from the United States Coast Guard, an air station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry spotted the three on Anguilla Cay waving a makeshift flag while on routine patrol Monday. The crew dropped them food, water and a radio to establish communications while a helicopter crew headed to the scene.

The helicopter crew hoisted two men and one woman and transferred them to Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries.

Local10 reports the three said their boat capsized in rough waters, and they swam to the island. They told the Coast Guard crew they survived by eating conchs and rats, Local10 reports.

“Thanks to our aircrews diligently conducting routine patrols, we were able to spot people in distress and intervene,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard Seventh District. “This was a very complex operation involving asset and crews from different units, but thanks to good communication and coordination between command centers and pilots, we were able to safely get everyone to a medical facility before the situation could worsen.”