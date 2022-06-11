GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police say two men and one woman are still unaccounted for after a reported house explosion in Garfield Heights Saturday, authorities say.

The incident reportedly took place just after 6:30 p.m. with neighbors saying they heard a loud explosion on East 81st Street. Upon arrival, all firefighters found was debris, with flames reportedly spreading to the homes on either side.

WJW photo

Garfield Heights Fire Chief Kenneth Strope gave a media briefing Saturday night saying “We got here extinguished the fire … we’re unsure [if the missing people] are in the house or somewhere else. We are trying to locate them.”

The reason for the explosion is not known at this time.

An investigation is currently underway and a search team is on the scene.