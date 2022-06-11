GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police say two men and one woman are still unaccounted for after a reported house explosion in Garfield Heights Saturday, authorities say.
The incident reportedly took place just after 6:30 p.m. with neighbors saying they heard a loud explosion on East 81st Street. Upon arrival, all firefighters found was debris, with flames reportedly spreading to the homes on either side.
Garfield Heights Fire Chief Kenneth Strope gave a media briefing Saturday night saying “We got here extinguished the fire … we’re unsure [if the missing people] are in the house or somewhere else. We are trying to locate them.”
The reason for the explosion is not known at this time.
An investigation is currently underway and a search team is on the scene.