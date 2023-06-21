CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after first responders pulled them from Lake Erie Wednesday evening.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crews were called to the East 55th Street Marina for reports of two females and a child in the water.

Divers searched and recovered the three victims from the water. They were all unresponsive, the Coast Guard said.

They were taken by EMS crews to hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

