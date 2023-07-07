CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three people, including the parents, were arrested in connection to the death of a 27-day-old baby boy.

The mother, 21-year-old Diamond Caldwell, the father, 22-year-old Deondre Hairston, and 18-year-old Michael Berry, who is a relative of the child’s father, were all arrested.

An arrest warrant was originally issued for the mother Thursday. A court complaint says Caldwell took her baby to MetroHealth Medical Center on July 4 around 9 a.m. while the child was unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide Wednesday, with the cause of death “subdural hematoma,” a condition tied to a head injury.

Investigators responded to the hospital and to the child’s home for investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. No further details were made available.