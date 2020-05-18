1  of  4
5 people hospitalized after U-Haul struck multiple vehicles in Cleveland, police say

Editor’s note: Cleveland police initially said 3 people were transported. An EMS supervisor now reports 5 people were hospitalized.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a U-Haul reportedly struck multiple vehicles.

According to the department, it happened near the intersection of East 116th St. and Kinsman Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They include a 13-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and three adults in their 40s.

Officers have both directions of Kinsman shut down between E. 116th and E. 117th.

