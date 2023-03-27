CORCORAN, Calif. (WJW) – Three people and a dog were rescued while sitting on top of their vehicle Sunday in California after ignoring road closure signs and getting stuck in floodwater, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Drone footage from the sheriff’s office shows three people sitting on the roof of their car, which was partially submerged in water, according to Storyful reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, the people were spotted by a sheriff’s office plane and rescued by deputies and the Tulare County Fire Department’s water rescue team.

According to Cal Fire’s Tulare Unit, several evacuation orders were in place on Sunday for Tulare County.