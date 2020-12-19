3 Northeast Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, four more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including being open past curfew, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Three of these bars is located in Northeast Ohio. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

–Sky Mediterranean, Parma Heights: Agents and police found 75 people not social distancing at 10:25 p.m. Some were also observed drinking last night. A citation was issued for improper conduct – disorderly activity as well as being open past curfew. Citations have also been issued at this spot three other times.

–Around the Corner, Lakewood: Agents arrived at 8:55 p.m. last night and saw that no social distancing rules were being enforced at the bar. Improper conduct – disorderly activity was the official citation given.

–The Rig, Warren: At 10:25 p.m. last night (past curfew), agents observed about 100 people standing shoulder to shoulder at the bar. Improper conduct – disorderly activity was the official citation given.

The other bar cited was in Ashville, Ohio.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: