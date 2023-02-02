CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three Northeast Ohio men are facing child exploitation charges in separate incidents.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging 39-year-old Eric Bartlett, 22-year-old John Orr and 52-year-old Christopher Perry.

Investigators arrested Bartlett at his home near Revere Road and Grosvenor Road in Cleveland Heights on Jan. 20.

According to court documents, investigators say they found child exploitation materials on Bartlett’s social media accounts and electronic devices.

He’s also accused of communicating with children under another identity and sharing child exploitation materials with others.

Bartlett faces 16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Investigators arrested Orr at his home near Windsor Drive and Dover Farms Drive in North Royalton on Oct. 7. He’s accused of obtaining child exploitation materials and sharing them on social media.

He’s charged with six counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Perry was arrested at his home near Glenforest Road and East 241st Street in Euclid on Oct. 21. He’s accused of acquiring child exploitation material on social media.

Perry faces 16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and one count of possessing criminal tools.