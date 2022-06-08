CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three men convicted in the murder of a 9-year-old girl in 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday.

Saniyah Nicholson was killed in June 2018 while sitting in a car with her sister at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue. The girl’s mother went into DNA Boxing Club to pick up her brother when a fight broke out between two groups.

The suspects shot at each other from across the street and Saniyah was caught in the crossfire. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Seven people in all face charges in the little girl’s murder. Damaris Perry, Dyshawn Bonner and Timothy Greene are set to be sentenced at 11 a.m.