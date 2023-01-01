CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Three men were hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.

The fire started just before 9:20 a.m. at a two-story home on the 1200 block of 24th Street Northeast, according to a press release from the Canton Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene by neighbors of the home, the release said.

Three men inside the home were alerted by smoke detectors, according to the release. One man was able to escape out the front door, while the other two men jumped from second-floor windows.

Two men sustained substantial burns. The third man’s injuries were unknown but were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the fire department.

There were no firefighter injuries, the release said.

The building suffered heavy fire damage and the fire is still under investigation.