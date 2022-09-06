MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in funding life-saving surgeries for rescue cats that came from three separate homes.

The felines — Inoru, Eva and Joey — all have severe eye infections, not allowing them to open one of their eyes. The surgery would be to remove the infected eyes.

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society

Photo courtesy Lake Humane Society

The Lake Humane Society veterinarian said the surgery is necessary as the cats “experienced previous eye infections that went untreated. This caused their one eye to never heal properly and become painful and resistant to treatment.”

The surgery is reportedly rare, but in these cases, important for the cats to not have pain the rest of their lives.

Find out how to donate to the kitty cause right here. The humane society expects the costs to exceed $1,500.