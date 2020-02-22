3 killed on Ohio highway in head-on crash involving semi-truck

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – Three people were killed in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck Friday night.

The semi-truck was traveling on southbound lanes on I-75 in Moraine, the Montgomery County Coroner confirmed.

The accident happened near Mile Marker 48, south of Dryden Road.

All lanes of traffic were shut down for several hours while police investigated and crews cleared the scene. Officials said barrier cables were knocked down in the area.

Sgt. Chris Selby told reporters with the Associated Press that the initial investigation indicates that the northbound tractor-trailer traveled into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the other vehicle.

It is unknown whether any other injuries were reported in this crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.