NEWTON, Massachusetts (WJW) – People in Newton, Massachusetts are being told to lock their homes and remain vigilant and police investigate a triple homicide.

Police say the victims, believed to be elderly residents, were found dead inside their home from apparent stab wounds and blunt trauma.

The preliminary investigation suggests that there were signs of forced entry into the home, police say.

“We are again asking people to remain vigilant, check door and window locks and report any suspicious activity,” police said.

Newton Police also say they’re investigating another attempted break-in about a half mile from the location of the death investigation.

The victims have not been identified.