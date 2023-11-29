HILLSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Three people were killed in an explosion at an auto repair shop in Ohio.

It happened in Hillsboro around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Witness Darius Henthorn shot video of the scene. He was at a restaurant across the street when Jimbo’s auto shop “exploded,” he said.

According to WXIX, Paint Creek Fire Chief David Manning said the bodies of three people were found at the scene.

Witnesses said the force of the explosion shook buildings. Black smoke could be seen for miles, witnesses said.

Another person was injured and taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

None of those involved has been identified.