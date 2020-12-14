RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.
Ravenna troopers were reportedly called to the site of a single vehicle crash in Shalersville Township around 3:30 p.m. Once on scene, troopers saw a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado off to the east side of Peck Road.
The vehicle had reportedly hit a tree and was severely damaged.
Eight people were inside the vehicle, with three occupants dying as a result of their injuries from the crash.
The five others were taken to a nearby hospital. All reportedly have serious injuries.
No other information is known at this time.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- 3 killed, 5 seriously injured in Shalersville Township crash, OSHP reports
- Police fatally shoot gunman at New York City cathedral Christmas concert
- Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified, 1 man still missing
- Sunday night temps sticking in the 30s, as cold front continues into the week
- The Menorah on Mayfield lights up the night in Lyndhurst