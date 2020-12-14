3 killed, 5 seriously injured in Shalersville Township crash, OSHP reports

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Ravenna troopers were reportedly called to the site of a single vehicle crash in Shalersville Township around 3:30 p.m. Once on scene, troopers saw a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado off to the east side of Peck Road.

The vehicle had reportedly hit a tree and was severely damaged.

Eight people were inside the vehicle, with three occupants dying as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The five others were taken to a nearby hospital. All reportedly have serious injuries.

No other information is known at this time.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: