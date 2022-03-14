3 juvenile murder suspects, including a 12-year-old, arrested after hiding in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three juveniles were reportedly arrested from a home on the west side Monday afternoon in connection with multiple Cleveland murders, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), along with Cleveland SWAT, entered the home on the 9800 block of Gambier Street after finding out a homicide suspect was hiding out there.

The 12-year-old suspect allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Devin Orr on Feb. 25 in Cleveland. The suspect was reportedly on bond for attempted murder at the time but had gotten out of his ankle monitor, authorities said.

Once inside the home Monday afternoon, officers also found a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the murder as well. Both were reportedly found in the basement.

Further searching the home, authorities found a 17-year-old boy hiding upstairs, and found he was wanted for another Cleveland murder that took place on Feb. 11 on Dudley Ave. In that homicide, 21-year-old Bryan Conley was found shot multiple times.

A full search of the house reportedly warranted no other suspects, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

“It is astonishing that a 12-year-old is the suspect into a murder investigation, especially one with such callous and blatant disregard for human life,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. “Our team will continue to work closely with the Cleveland Division of Police to arrest anyone else wanted in connection to these crimes and anyone who commits violence in our cities.”

Those who may have more information regarding the murders are asked to call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).