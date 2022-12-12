Maple Heights, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after three men were shot in Maple Heights Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the 15900 block of Ramage Street, according to a press release from the Maple Heights Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the three men with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

Three homes were also hit by bullets, but no other injuries were reported, the release said.

Officers took four people into custody and taken to the Maple Heights Police Department. After an initial investigation, the four people were released, the release said.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this shooting contact the Maple Heights Police Department at (216)587-9624.