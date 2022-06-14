WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Three people were injured after a chemical plant exploded Tuesday morning, the Wooster Fire Department confirmed.

The incident took place after 10 a.m., with fire crews being called to the Quasar energy plant on Seacrest Road.

Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived on the scene and began to size up the perimeter of the property. They said three people were found to need medical attention, but they not say how severe the injuries were.

Fire and haz-mat mitigations were initiated, and the Wooster fire team says an investigation is underway into what caused the explosion and if there is any environmental impact from a chemical release.