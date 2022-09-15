CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted three people on two separate armed carjackings in Rocky River and Independence in August.

Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 19, and Rayquan Bryant, 20, face felony counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, grand theft, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Those charges include firearm specifications and forfeiture of an AK-47 believed to have been used in the robberies.

Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday the department did not have records for Rayquan Bryant.

In a Wednesday, Aug. 17, incident, Jones and Louis-Jones allegedly chased a 49-year-old woman who had parked at a gas station near Center Ridge Road and Wagar Road in Rocky River, according to the release. Authorities said they hit her in the head with a gun, kicked her repeatedly, then stole her purse, keys and wallet and fled in her vehicle.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

The following Thursday, Aug. 18, Jones and Bryant allegedly brandished AK-47s at a 62-year-old man who was walking back to his car at a gas station near Brecksville Road and Rockside Road in Independence, according to the release. Authorities said they verbally threatened the man then stole his wallet and fled in his vehicle.

“Carjackings can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “Always remember to remain vigilant when you are at a gas station, local store, or parking lot, always be aware of your surroundings, and do not attempt to fight back against the perpetrator. We will hold these three individuals accountable for their actions.”

An investigation by Rocky River and Independence police linked the three suspects. That investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

The three will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date, authorities said.