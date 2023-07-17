[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three people charged in the death of a 27-day-old baby earlier this month have each been indicted on six felony counts.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday indicted the boy’s mother, 21-year-old Diamond Caldwell, the father, 22-year-old Deondre Hairston, and 18-year-old Michael Berry, who is a relative of the child’s father, on two counts of murder and single counts of felonious assault, endangering children, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Caldwell took her baby to a hospital on July 4 when he was unresponsive, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. He was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, caused by subdural hematoma, suggesting a head injury.

Each remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Caldwell and Hairston are each set for arraignment on the indictment on Tuesday morning, court records show. Berry is set for arraignment the following Wednesday.