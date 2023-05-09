COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Three men were indicted Sunday on charges related to getting contraband into prisons around Ohio.

A joint investigation between Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Office and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Chief Inspector’s Office reportedly started back in May 2021, after a contraband-filled drone got stuck inside the Toledo Correctional Institution fence.

Three suspects were eventually identified: 33-year-old Robert Faulkner of Columbus, 28-year-old Cory Sutphin of Grove City and 33-year-old Charles Gibbs of Sandusky.

Investigators accuse the men of using drones to bring cell phones, drugs and other illicit items into correctional facilities in Toledo, Mansfield, Richland, and Ross along with the North Central Correctional Complex.

A search of Faulkner’s house in November 2021, found more than $300,000 worth of weapons, drugs and cell phones, which investigators said they believed were going to be sent to correctional institutions in the future.

All three men are indicted on a multitude of felony counts: 60 for Faulkner, 26 for Sutphin and 30 for Gibbs. The suspects face charges related to trafficking, possession of cocaine, fentanyl and criminal tools and corrupt activity.

The men could spend a maximum of 69 to 142 years in prison if found guilty.