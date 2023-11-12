PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle in Parma on Thursday.

Ray Antonio Lopez, 33, was driving a 1999 Honda Civic northbound on Pearl Road near Ridge Road just before 8:30 p.m. when a Parma police officer tried to pull him over for multiple equipment violations, according to the Parma Police Department.

The Honda slowed down and pulled into a McDonald’s, but continued to circle the restaurant before exiting back onto Pearl Rd, according to police.

The officer then followed the Honda into Cleveland, where it crashed into a 2003 Buick Century on State Rd. Lopez then fled on food, ut was eventually arrested.

Lopez, his 40-year-old female passenger, and the 70-year-old driver of the Buick were all taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

No further details have yet been provided.