CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Three people were taken to the hospital and a firefighter was hurt after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.

The Canton Fire Department was called to the residence in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW around 3:44 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters say bystanders were talking to a man who they could see in a second floor window.

Investigators say there were flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters rescued three victims from the home and worked to extinguish the flames, which they believe started in the dining room.

One man went into cardiac arrest and a woman was unconscious but breathing when rescued from the home.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while pulling the other man from the second story window. That man sustained burns and injuries from smoke inhalation.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. The men, ages 32 and 64, are being treated at Aultman Hospital, while the 61-year-old woman was life-flighted to the Cleveland MetroHealth Center.

Sadly, the family’s dog and cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it’s not believed to be an arson.