GUNNISON COUNTY, Colorado (WJW) – Three decomposing bodies were found at a remote campsite in Colorado Sunday evening.

Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a person who was hiking near the Gold Creek Campground just before 5 p.m., who said they found a remote campsite and a “heavily decomposed” body, according to a press release posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Investigators found the campsite, along with two more heavily decomposed bodies, just after 8 a.m. Monday, according to the release.

According to a report from ABC News, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said two of the bodies were found inside a small, sipped-up tent and the other was outside.

He said the campsite was in a remote, wooded area where hikers don’t typically pass by.

According to investigators, it appeared that the people who were found at the remote campsite were composting for a “substantial period of time,” the release said.

Murdie told ABC News that, “This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means.”

Murdie said there were personal belongings and tarps at the campsite, along with a lean-to built from local logs over a firepit.

“Whether they froze to death in the winter or the combination of starved or froze, that’s what it sure seems like,” Murdie said.

The identities of the three people found are not being released at this time and the causes of death are pending the completion of an autopsy, according to the release.