3 family members found dead in pool didn’t know how to swim, police say

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WJW) — The deaths of a family of three found in a backyard swimming pool in New Jersey Monday were accidental, authorities say.

Initially, electricity was thought to take a part in the deaths of the family, which include an 8-year-old girl. But authorities say it instead appears the victims didn’t know how to swim.

Police were called to the home at 4:18 p.m. June 22. A neighbor heard screaming from the backyard and called 911, East Brunswick Police Lt. Frank Sutter said. Officers arrived to find the three dead in the pool.

The release states the above-ground pool was mostly shallow at 3.5 feet deep, but there was a portion of the pool that was seven feet deep.

Bharat Patel, 62, his 33-year-old daughter-in-law, Nisha Patel, and her 8-year-old daughter died, according to a press release.

Their deaths have been ruled accidental. The investigation continues.

Neighbors said the family moved in about one month ago.

For more, click here.

The latest stories from Fox8.com: