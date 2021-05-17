3 existing conditions approved for Ohio medical marijuana



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Members of an Ohio medical panel have added three existing conditions for purchasing medical marijuana in the state.

The Ohio Medical Board’s marijuana committee determined earlier this year that arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome fall into the existing category of chronic or intractable pain.

Ohioans need a doctor to issue a recommendation that someone is eligible to purchase medical pot under a list of 22 conditions.

The first Ohio dispensaries opened in January 2019. More than 155,000 people have purchased medical pot since then.