3 deaths linked to Listeria outbreaks from packaged salads

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads sold in several states, including Ohio.

One of the salads is produced by Fresh Express.

The other outbreak is linked to salads from Dole.

In the Fresh Express outbreak, 10 people have been infected in 10 states.

This is an update on a recall alert from earlier this week.

All the infected people have been hospitalized.

One of them died.

The recall includes all Use-by Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

The brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field and Wellsley Farms Organic.

In the Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads, 16 people have been infected in 13 states.

12 have been hospitalized and 2 have died.

Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in 2 different packaged salads produced by Dole.

The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.

Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise and Simply Nature.

If you have any of the products, throw them away or return them.

You’ll also want to clean any surface touched by the recalled salad.

If you ate packaged salad and became ill, call your healthcare provider.

Listeria infections spread from the gut to other parts of the body.