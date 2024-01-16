MASSACHUSETTS (WJW) – Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Massachusetts Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Massachusetts State Police, the victims of the crash include a flight school owner, instructor and student.

The crash happened on the Greenfield-Leyden line in a Beechcraft 55 Baron Twin-Piston (Tail Number N7345R) owned by the Fly Lugu school. The plane, with the victims inside, was found just after 12:30 p.m. in a small clearing in the woods in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area, according to the release.

The victims were identified as 53-year-old Fly Lugu Flight School Owner Fredrika Ballard, 68-year-old Instructor William Hampton and 29-year-old student Chad Davidson.

According to the release, the plane departed from Barnes Airport in Westfield around 11:05 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities began a search of the area around 11:30 a.m. after Greenfield police received calls about a plane that looked like it was about to crash, according to the release.

This plane crash is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, Greenfield Police, the Northwest District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.