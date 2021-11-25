3 dead in 2 early-morning shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two shootings that left three people dead early Thursday morning.

The first happened at about 12:35 a.m. in the area of West 47th Street and Denison Avenue. Police said officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired and spotted two unknown males running on Hannon Drive. They got into a black sedan and drove away.

Officers then found two people in a parked car. Both victims, a 35-year-old man and an unknown woman, suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second deadly shooting happened at about 2:25 a.m. at 12500 Elmwood Ave. Police found a 26-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a crashed car. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her stomach and legs. A 23-year-old woman was also shot in her shoulder and legs. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where the 26-year-old died.

Cleveland police said there was a fight between the two women and another employee at the business. Investigators have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward is available and tips can remain anonymous.

