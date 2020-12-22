3 Cleveland Browns players named to 2021 Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three Cleveland Browns players have been named to the Pro Bowl team this season.

Among them are guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett, whom have all posted impressive stats this season. Fans, coaches and players all weighed in on who should fill the 88-person roster for the 2021 team.

“This Pro Bowl nod means so much more than an individual accolade,” said Garrett in a statement. “This is due to the collective efforts of the Cleveland Browns organization and the city itself. The hard work and sacrifice of our frontline workers, city officials and so many others allowed us the opportunity to play football in front of our deserving fans in 2020. I am incredibly honored to be representing the Browns and the City of Cleveland in the Pro Bowl for the second time. I can’t wait to see where our hard work takes us next.”

Bitonio has gotten the nod three times prior, and Chubb was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time last year.

The in-person event itself was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but a week-long virtual event is reportedly being planned for January. Find the full Pro Bowl 2021 roster right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: