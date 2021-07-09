3 children, mother injured in fire at Cleveland townhome

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Four people were injured in a townhome fire that broke out Friday morning in the 7200 block of Otis Court in Cleveland.

Firefighters responded around 5:15 a.m.

A mother and her five children lived in the home, according to the fire department.

All were able to get out of the house, but four of them were hospitalized.

EMS transported the mother, two 14-year-olds, and an 11-year-old to the hospital.

They are in stable condition, according to EMS.

Cleveland fire reports the family is displaced.

Red Cross is helping them at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

Cleveland fire officials say it appears to be accidental.