CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators with the Cleveland Division of Fire will be working to determine the cause of a fire that injured 3 children Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a home in the 3100 block of Roanoke Ave. just after 11:30 p.m.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

3110 Roanoke Ave, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

EMS tells FOX 8 three children were taken to the hospital.

EMS said they were in stable condition.

