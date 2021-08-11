3 brothers die after being stuck in manure pit in Ohio

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men have died after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County, Ohio, Tuesday.

Brothers Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker died after they were stuck in a pit on Coldwater Creek Road.

Gary and Todd Wuebker died at Mercer County Community Hospital Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. A preliminary autopsy showed they died by asphyxiation secondary to a farm accident.

Brad Wuebaker was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Hogenkamp Funeral Home confirmed his death.

It’s not clear how the men got stuck in the pit or how long they were in there.

