JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — A 24-year-old Conneaut man is charged in the robbery and shooting death of a 40-year-old Kingsville woman who lived in a newspaper delivery truck that had been converted into a residence.

Meanwhile, two others authorities said were involved were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to a Friday news release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. A fourth person is also believed to be involved.

Vincent Steven Ballard, 24, of Conneaut, was arraigned Friday morning in Ashtabula Municipal Court on counts of aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection to the death of 40-year-old Tina Wheeler, of Kingsville.

Authorities said Ballard and a Black man went to a Eureka Road address on June 14, looking to buy drugs. The residence was formerly used as a newspaper delivery truck, according to the release.

There, Ballard allegedly attempted to rob Wheeler and another man living in the truck, then shot them. Wheeler was killed and the 42-year-old Ashtabula Township man was injured.

Ballard turned himself in to Conneaut police on Thursday night, “after investigators from around the county spent several days looking for him,” reads the release.

Vincent Steven Ballard (Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office)

Ballard is due back in the city court on Friday, June 30, for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

The two other people apprehended are being held in the Ashtabula County Jail on unrelated drug charges, according to the release.