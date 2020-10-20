3-acre corn maze at Lake Metroparks Farmpark extended through the weekend

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some fall fun in Northeast Ohio has been extended through this Sunday, Oct. 25.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark said its three-acre corn maze will be open this coming weekend (Oct. 23-25) from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

courtesy: Lake Metroparks Farmpark

The farmpark said, to provide a safe experience for anyone who visits, the maze features double-width paths for social distancing.

The maze is included with admission, which is $8. There are discounts for seniors and children ages 2 to 11. Members get in free.

WJW image

Lake Metroparks Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Rd. in Kirtland, Ohio.

GET MORE INFO ON THE MAZE, HERE.

Read more headlines: