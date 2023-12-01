(WJW) — There’s less than a month left until 2023 ends. And it will end with a bang: the date of New Year’s Eve this year is 12/31/23 — 123123.

What does it mean? There are differing opinions.

It’s not a palindrome, which is a word or number sequence that can be read the same way forward and backward. There was a 10-day stretch of palindromes back in March of this year: 3-20-23, 3-21-23, 3-22-23, 3-23-23, 3-24-23, 3-25-23, 3-26-23, 3-27-23, 3-28-23 and 3-29-23.

And the next series is in April 2024. The Farmer’s Almanac says palindromes are considered to be lucky because they are so rare.

But the New Year’s Eve coincidence is quite rare, too. The last time the year ended with 123123 was 100 years ago in 1923. The next time it will happen is in another 100 years: on Dec. 31, 2123.

The Farmer’s Almanac said some numerologists believe the type of sequence constitutes “angel numbers.” USA Today reports these repeating numbers symbolize for some a “green light” toward something in your life.

The numbers in the sequence equal 12, which some consider a “master number that can mean spiritual enlightenment,” according to the almanac.

Whether you’re really into numbers and numerology or don’t believe there’s much meaning behind dates, there’s already a slew of NYE memorabilia celebrating 123123 for sale online.