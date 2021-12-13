3.0 earthquake recorded in southern Ohio over the weekend

Previously Aired Video: Take a look at some of Ohio’s most memorable earthquakes

MANCHESTER, Ohio (WJW) — A 3.0 earthquake was recorded in the southern Ohio village of Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

According to The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information, it happened about 7 miles underground and 36 people reported feeling the quake.

Manchester is a village in southern Ohio along the Ohio River near Cincinnati with a population of around 2,000.

Experts say Ohio typically has one or two earthquakes a month and some months the state has had three or four earthquakes that were detected by scientific software.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.