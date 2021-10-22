2nd student pleads guilty in Bowling Green fraternity hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A second student charged in the fraternity hazing death of a Bowling Green State University sophomore has pleaded guilty.

Aaron Lehane entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with Wood County prosecutors. The 21-year-old Loveland man is due to be sentenced in February and could face a potential jail term.

Lehane pleaded guilty to eight counts of hazing, two misdemeanor obstruction counts and violation of underage alcohol laws.

The counts stem from the March death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, who was trying to join Pi Kappa Alpha. He was found unconscious by a roommate after the hazing ritual and died three days later.