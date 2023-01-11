(WJW) — There’s not an instant billionaire after Tuesday’s drawing and so the Mega Millions jackpot now stands at the second largest prize in the game’s history.

The estimated jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing is $1.35 billion with a $707.9 million cash option.

Several tickets matched 5 numbers for a prize of $1 million including two in Ohio.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

Consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day? Well maybe not, six previous jackpots have been won on that day, Mega Millions says, one being in Ohio in Nov. 2015.

According to Mega Millions, Michigan claims four of those jackpots won on Friday the 13th – June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017. The other Friday the 13th jackpot was in New York in March 2009.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever hit $1.537 billion when a ticket holder in South Carolina won in Oct. 2018.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. You can see the winning numbers here.