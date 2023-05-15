[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the 2020 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl while she was at a birthday party.

Jaevone Suggs, 18, was arrested without incident Friday morning by Akron police and federal agents in the 1300 block of Nester Avenue, according to a Monday news release.

“Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Suggs in April of this year after developing information linking him to the senseless murder,” reads the release.

MiKayla Pickett

Suggs is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, discharging firearms and felonious assault, among others, in the shooting death of 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett in August 2020. He was booked into the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Pickett and another 14-year-old girl were “caught in a hail of gunfire” outside a Roselle Avenue home on Aug. 14, 2020. The 14-year-old girl was injured.

Robert Scott (Akron Police Department)

Last month, authorities apprehended 22-year-old Robert E. Scott of Akron with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Akron police said he was tracked down in Michigan.

Police said Scott was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation, but leads grew cold until witnesses recently came forward.

A third suspect, 37-year-old Donte Farmer, currently incarcerated on unrelated charges, has also been charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to the Monday news release.

“Never thought someone would be found responsible,” Edward Pickett, Mikayla’s father, told FOX 8 News at the time. “Long time coming, can’t express my feelings, it’s weighted heavy on my heart. I have some closure now.”