CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ripepi family announced plans Monday for the 2nd Annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert in Cleveland.

The concert will take place Wednesday, November 9 at Key Bank State Theatre at Playhouse Square. This year’s event will benefit the Contemporary Youth Orchestra. The group is focused on introducing students to careers in creative arts. The orchestra is in residence at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C).

The concert will feature music from Night Ranger, who will perform with the orchestra.

Danny Ripepi was killed on September 24, 2020, in a car accident. The concert is a tribute to his life and a way to give back to the community. Last year’s concert provided K9 grants to multiple police departments.