GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Three men charged in a Thursday shooting that injured a man and the 6-month-old baby in his arms were each handed a $2 million bond at their Monday arraignments.

Khayree D. Sullivan, Marvin J. Bell and Kameren D. White, each 22 years old and of Garfield Heights, each appeared for arraignment on three counts of felonious assault in Garfield Heights Municipal Court on Monday morning.

All three defendants waived their preliminary hearings. Their cases will now go before a Cuyahoga County grand jury for consideration and possible indictment.

Officers who responded to the shooting near Langton Avenue and East 111th Street the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 21, found the man and his 6-month-old baby had been shot.

Officers found the suspects on Wadsworth Avenue and arrested them after a standoff, during which nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

Police the following Friday said the man and the baby girl were both in stable condition.