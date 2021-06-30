$2M bond in murder of North Royalton woman dumped in landfill

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man accused of a killing a North Royalton woman and dumping her body in a landfill appeared in court on Wednesday.

Richard Muncie, 50, is charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million.

Richard Muncie, Jr., (Courtesy: North Royalton Police Department)

Cari Smith’s employer contacted North Royalton police because she didn’t report to work Friday morning. Officers went to her apartment at Royal Oaks to find signs of an abduction and her car missing, according to North Royalton police.

Investigators tracked her car to Geauga County using OnStar and arrested Muncie. Smith’s body was later found by employees at the Waste Management landfill in Geneva in one of the incoming loads.

North Royalton police said they believe Smith was killed at her apartment, then her body was taken to Fairport Harbor and left in the landfill.

Smith, 50, worked at the Cleveland Clinic for nearly two decades.