PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police officers are mourning the death of a 29-year officer, who died unexpectedly Monday.

Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter suffered a medical emergency while on his way to work on Monday, Sept. 12, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Hunter joined the Parma Police Department in April 1993 and was promoted to sergeant in November 2003, according to a news release. He was the department’s ranking sergeant and has received several commendations during his career.

Hunter was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1990 after a six-year career. He graduated from the Cleveland Heights Basic Police Academy three years later.

“He was well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors,” reads the release. “Sgt. Hunter will be greatly missed by all.”