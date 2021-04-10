29-year-old Akron man accused of assault arrested after SWAT standoff, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man was arrested Saturday morning following a long SWAT standoff, police say.

According to Akron police, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Douglas Street around 12:45 a.m. for a domestic fight call.

When officers arrived on scene a 35-year-old woman told them she had been assaulted, police report. She said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Gino Suggs, had left the home minutes before authorities arrived.

Officers say Suggs was found walking on Vernon Odom Boulevard and Rand Avenue.

Suggs is accused of brandishing a handgun, which police say he held to his head multiple times while officers followed him at a distance.

According to authorities, Suggs walked back to Douglas Street and into the backyard of a nearby home, not the home officers initially responded to. He was allegedly heard making statements that he wanted to harm himself or commit suicide by cop.

Akron police then alerted residents to avoid the area and to take cover. The department says the officers repeatedly asked Suggs to put down the weapon, but he refused to cooperate.

The SWAT Team was called to the scene and steps were immediately taken to continue communication and deescalate the situation, Akron police reports. Officers tried to convince Suggs, who was still armed, to surrender.

According to police, Suggs surrendered to members of the SWAT Team just after 5:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Suggs was charged with Domestic Violence, Aggravated Menacing, Obstructing Official Business and two Weapons related offenses. He has since been booked into the Summit County Jail. Police say he also had felony warrants on file.