BOUTTE, Louisiana (WJW) – A mother and her 28-year-old daughter are facing charges after officials in Louisiana say the daughter attended a local high school and was on record as being 17 years old.

According to a press release issued by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were notified by officials with the St. Charles Parish Public Schools of a possible adult attending Hahnville High School in Boutte, LA during the 2022-2023 school year.

The sheriff’s department says the school administrators received a tip that a female student was actually an adult, and possibly in her mid-20s.

“School Administration began an internal investigation and later notified the Sheriff’s Office of their findings,” said the release. “Through investigation, Detectives learned Gutierrez-Serrano’s mother, Serrano-Alvarado had enrolled her in school using a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.”

Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, and her daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, 28, were arrested on June 14, 2023, according to the release, and both have been charged with one count each of ‘Injuring Public Records.’

Officials say they learned, Gutierrez-Serrano enrolled at the high school on June 18, 2022, and attended all year. She told investigators she enrolled to learn the English language.

“Gutierrez-Serrano was not involved in any extracurricular activities, and we are not aware of any disciplinary issues while attending school. She utilized school transportation to and from school,” read the press release.

Investigators say there is no current evidence of any other criminal activity or inappropriate conduct by the women.