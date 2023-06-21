[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A motorcycle rider was killed in an early Wednesday crash on Goodyear Boulevard.

The 28-year-old man was traveling east along Goodyear Boulevard, approaching Ruckel Road when appears to have lost control and crashed, according to a Wednesday news release. Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered “critical injuries,” reads the release. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, though investigators currently believe speed “may have played a role in the fatal crash.”

His identity is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.