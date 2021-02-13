2,799 COVID-19 cases, 1,204 deaths as Ohio works to reconcile underreported fatalities

*Watch our latest report above on schools reopening here in Ohio.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 2,799 cases were reported along with 1,204 deaths, 81 hospitalizations and 8 ICU admissions.

“ODH is currently reconciling COVID-19 deaths, including about 1,125 in today’s count. This primarily impacts deaths occurring from November to December of 2020. Deaths here are shown by the date the death was reported. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation,” officials noted.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 937,541 cases and 16,340 fatalities documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccination distribution. As of Friday, 1,199,593 residents have received the vaccine, which is about 10.26% of Ohio’s population.

In the Pfizer BioNTech phase 3 clinical trial (43,000+ individuals) and the Moderna Phase 3 clinical trial (30,000+ participants), no serious safety concerns were observed. The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, injection site soreness/redness, & muscle/joint pain. pic.twitter.com/TOeBeDbchL — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 12, 2021